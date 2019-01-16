Holocaust survivor brutally attacked by stranger in Canada: report

An elderly woman was reportedly attacked in Canada last year by a stranger in a cab whose driver allegedly knew the attacker was dangerous.

Hanka Fogelman, a 92-year-old Holocaust survivor living in Montreal, told CBC News that she called for a cab through Société de transport de Montréal (STM), a public transportation system with a paratransit sector available for handicapped people, to visit one of her daughters on Nov. 11.

A car was sent to pick her up, and the driver of that vehicle, according to Fogelman, warned her to stay away from the young man, who was also sitting in the back seat of the car.

“The driver knew that he was aggressive … said not to talk to him,” Fogelman told Go Public, CBC News’ investigative news unit. “[He said] he’s aggressive. He’s a little dangerous.”

Fogelman reportedly told police the man began to hit and punch her. “The blood started coming out from my nose. I didn’t know what to do,” she said.

The driver, in an internal STM report obtained by CBC News, said the two passengers hadn’t spoken before the alleged attack occurred. The man was writing on a piece of paper before he “suddenly hit the client seated to his right, without any apparent reason.”

Fogelman’s daughter, Debbie Rona, said the 92-year-old “had a broken nose. Lacerations on her face… Black and blue.” Rona told Fox News that her mother has been experiencing “PTSD and flashbacks” from the alleged assault, and “doesn’t understand how this young man could have attacked her in such a violent way.”

Montreal police did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. They told the CBC that the man involved in the reported attack has a mental disability and will not face charges.

