Hollywood stuntwoman, husband killed after shootout: reports

A Hollywood stuntwoman who appeared in “Back To The Future II” and was a stunt double for Cameron Diaz, Charlize Theron, Jessica Alba and Uma Thurman was killed in a shootout Wednesday in Ohio, according to multiple reports.

Cheryl Sanders, 59, and husband Robert Reed Sanders allegedly approached her ex-husband Lindsey Duncan and his new wife Molly at their Yellow Springs home — leading to a shootout with hundreds of shots fired.

Duncan said he and his wife were returning home to pick up mail and a delivery at their gate when Reed, allegedly wearing a mask and hoodie, held a gun to his wife’s head.

“The word ‘ambush’ is exactly what it was,” Molly Duncan said at a press conference on Friday. “We were caught off guard. They said nothing and they started shooting at us.”

Reed Sanders was reportedly shot first, before Cheryl, who was armed also arrived and was killed in the gunfire, police said. They were both shot and killed by Duncan, the Dayton Daily News said.

A former business partner with Sanders, Adrian King said the shootout stemmed from a dispute over college funds for the daughters of Lindsey and Cheryl. Molly Duncan said the couple didn’t say anything when the gunfire began.

Police didn’t respond to questions regarding the statement by the Duncans, although an incident report lists the case as justifiable homicide.

Even after the shootout described as “sudden hell,” the hardest part for Duncan is “having to tell my two daughters that their mother’s [Sanders] been shot,” according to Dayton247now.

Authorities recovered three firearms and were looking for surveillance video, police said. They said that Lindsey Duncan has a concealed carry permit.

Women In Stunts, a website dedicated to women stunt performers made a statement following her passing.

“It is with a very broken heart that we share that Cheryl Wheeler Sanders was killed by gunfire on February 12, 2020, the statement said. “She was a dear friend and a wonderful person who often dealt with more in life than anyone should have to deal with.”

The Associated Press contributed to the report