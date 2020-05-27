Hollywood Hills house parties getting out of hand during coronavirus outbreak, LAPD warns

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Cops in Los Angeles have released a video begging trendy quarantined residents to stop hosting house parties in the Hollywood Hills while the clubs are closed during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report.

“A major concern for the Los Angeles Police Department is when a party creates a disturbance for the neighborhood,” an officer said in the video.

The major disputes are loud music, “screams at 3 a.m.” and traffic congestion on narrow California streets.

“Public intoxication and urination are also problems we are seeing in the Hills,” the officer added.

Los Angeles County has about 60 percent of California’s virus deaths.

As of Monday, California had at least 94,558 confirmed cases of COVID-19, more than 3,000 hospitalizations and 3,795 deaths.

Social distancing precautions are cited for reducing rates of hospitalizations and deaths, and most of California’s 58 counties are deep into phase two of the four-stage plan to restart the battered economy. The state on Monday cleared the way for in-store shopping to resume statewide with social distancing restrictions, although counties get to decide whether to permit it.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer called the house parties “completely unacceptable.”

“If police are called to a location of a party, there will be consequences,” said Ethan Weaver, prosecutor for the Hollywood division of the city attorney’s office.

“Those consequences do just apply to the person throwing the party, but they can also apply to you, the homeowner,” Weaver added. “If your house has been cited for party-house violations in the past, you as a property own can be held responsible, even if you are not present.”

Consequences could be a citation or criminal prosecution resulting in six months in jail.