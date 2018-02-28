'Hitler socks' produced by Polish company spark outrage

A Polish sock company has drawn the ire of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum for creating and selling a pair of socks that look like Adolf Hitler.

The group on Feb. 22 shared on Twitter a screengrab of the questionable item from the company Nanushki’s website. A rough translation of the caption reads, “’Adolf’ socks. It is difficult to even comment.”

The organization, which works to preserve the site of the former German Nazi Aushwitz concentration camp, also blasted the company to Central European News for using “one of the biggest criminals in history for marketing purposes,” the New York Post reported.

‘BLACK PANTHER’ COSTUME MISLABELED AS ‘DARK PANTHER’ BY TESCO

The socks, according to the Post, were at one point named “Adolf” on the company’s website and said they were designed “to bring order in the socks drawer.” The product has since been renamed to “Patrick” who, according to a rough translation, is a businessman who likes cars and can be recognized by his attire, the website said.

The controversial footwear appeared on Nanushki’s Instagram in October 2016, but it is unclear how long they have been for sale or when the name was changed.

JUSTIN TRUDEAU’S WARDROBE MOCKED DURING INDIA VISIT: ‘TOO INDIAN EVEN FOR AN INDIAN’

A comment from the company was not immediately available to Fox News.

In a statement to Mirror UK, Nanushki said the socks were intended to show “the characters in a mocking and comic way.”

“Would Hitler wear a pink tie?” they said. “Would Adolf be delighted if his image were trapped on a daily basis?”

“We believe that nowadays one should have a bit of distance to the world around us. We all know the story and think that World War II is something terrible, but this is a story that we will not change or erase, and our sock Adolf will not affect the fate of the world in any way.”