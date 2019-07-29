Historic Wyoming lodge remains open after fire

Dubois, WY Volunteer Fire Dept.

DUBOIS, Wyo. (AP) – A fire damaged the historic Brooks Lake Lodge in northwest Wyoming this past weekend, but the 98-year-old lodge remains open thanks to quick action by staff and firefighters.

Fire officials estimate the fire early Sunday caused about $300,000 in damage but no guests or employees were hurt.



The lodge is still hosting guests although the dining room and tea room are closed. The bar, lobby and lodging remain open.

Officials say lodge general manager Adam Long discovered the fire about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, and the Dubois Fire Department and Fremont County Fire Department responded.



The Wyoming State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.