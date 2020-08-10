Hilton, Scaramucci clash over presidential politics

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Steve Hilton, Anthony Scaramucci clash over Biden support in heated interview; Trump responds

Anthony Scaramucci, who served in the Trump administration as the White House director of communications before losing his job 11 days later, clashed Sunday night with Fox News’ Steve Hilton, the host of “The Next Revolution,” after Scaramucci criticized President Trump for essentially failing at every turn in the White House, citing a need to “re-engineer” the entire Republican Party.

The tense exchange caught the attention of the president late Sunday who tweeted Scaramucci was a “loser” who made a fool of himself.

Scaramucci recently teamed up with disenchanted officials from the Bush and Trump administrations to launch The Right Side PAC, a super PAC to turn out disaffected Republican voters for the former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee.

The interview took a turn when Hilton pressed Scaramucci over his support for Biden’s policy platforms, relating specifically to the economy and Biden’s plans to uproot the Trump administration’s deregulation agenda. CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF OUR TOP STORY.

AG Barr claims US confronting new form of ‘urban guerrilla warfare’ driven by left’s ‘lust for power’

US Attorney General William Barr, appearing on Sunday’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” told host Mark Levin the country is contending with a new form of “urban guerrilla warfare” driven by the left’s “lust for power.”

Discussing the ongoing Black Lives Matter riots rippling through several U.S. cities, Barr told Levin the organization — which has been characterized by the media as a fed-up activist group — is comprised of “Bolsheviks” with a focus on “some form of socialism, communism.”

Expounding even further, Barr said, “They are a revolutionary group that is interested in some form of socialism, communism. They’re essentially Bolsheviks. Their tactics are fascistic.”

Barr went on to compare the nationwide riots organized by Antifa to “a new form of urban guerrilla warfare.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Back the Blue supporters, Black Lives Matter counterdemonstrators involved in violent clashes in all-out melee in Colorado

Counterprotesters from Black Lives Matter got involved in a violent confrontation with pro-police supporters at a Back the Blue rally in Fort Collins, Colo. Saturday, ending with the arrests of three people.

The pro-police attendees said two different groups of counterprotesters — consisting of Black Lives Matter supporters and what appeared to be members of Antifa — joined the event. They also claimed a faction from one of those two groups attacked a veteran who was in a wheelchair, according to The Collegian.

Clips featured on a rally goer’s Instagram account showed an all-out melee of various protesters beating one another, as people screamed and cursed while they looked on.

Another attendee can be heard on the video saying, “Keep punching each other in the face but don’t shoot anybody.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Steve Hilton discussed during his monologue of “The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton” how anti-Trump Republicans have “come to life over election strategy.” He complains these strategists have not come together to advance conservative principles, but they are “bickering instead about how big a win they want for Joe Biden.”

