Hillary Clinton to appear on Bravo’s ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ days after Super Tuesday

Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state who lost to President Trump in 2016, is scheduled to appear on a popular Bravo talk show just two days after Super Tuesday and likely face questions– once again– whether or not she’ll run for president.

Clinton, who has remained relevant with book releases and a new podcast, will reportedly be a March 5 guest on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” People magazine reported that it will be Clinton’s first time on the show.

“I’m pouring my fanciest tequila for Secretary Clinton, and look forward to making this a totally unique experience for her, and for us,” he told the magazine. Clinton will likely talk about her upcoming Hulu docuseries called “Hillary,” which examines her life.

Since she was defeated by Trump in 2016, Clinton has been in the spotlight, largely because of book tours for her election memoir, “What Happened,” and “The Book of Gutsy Women,” co-written with her daughter Chelsea Clinton.

The former first lady has also made plenty of headlines in recent weeks over criticisms of her 2016 primary rival Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who is currently the front-runner in the Democratic field. In the documentary, she knocked the democratic socialist for not aiding her campaign.

“He was in Congress for years,” she said. “He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

Clinton was recently asked in Berlin who she wants to see as the 2020 Democrat nominee. She said that she wants to wait and see, but her priority is to “retire Donald Trump,” according to Deadline.

