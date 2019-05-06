Hillary Clinton suggests election 'stolen' from her, other Dems could suffer same fate

Hillary Clinton suggested she had the 2016 election “stolen” from her during the latest stop of her slumping speaking tour.

Taking the stage with her husband Bill in Los Angeles Saturday night as part of the couple’s “Evening with the Clintons” tour, the former Democratic presidential nominee told the crowd she has been warning potential candidates they could suffer the same fate.

TICKET PRICES PLUNGE FOR BILL AND HILLARY CLINTON’S SPEAKING TOUR

“I think it’s also critical to understand that, as I’ve been telling candidates who have come to see me, you can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you,” the former secretary of state said.

She’s hardly the only prominent Democrat claiming to have been wrongly kept out of office. On Friday, Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams again claimed she won the state’s 2018 gubernatorial race, despite losing to now-Gov. Brian Kemp.

“I’m here to tell you a secret that makes Breitbart and [Fox News host] Tucker Carlson go crazy: We won,” Abrams said, according to The Houston Chronicle. “I am not delusional. I know I am not the governor of Georgia — possibly yet.”

Abrams justified her refusal to accept the result of the election by calling Kemp “an architect of voter suppression that spent the last eight years knitting together a system of voter suppression that is unparalleled in America.”

At the Clinton event, the crowd broke out in applause after Hillary Clinton delivered the “stolen” election line, before she continued with a jab at President Trump.

“And that, my friends, has nothing to do with the economy,” she said.

“So part of our challenge is to understand what it will take to put together not only the popular vote but the Electoral College.”

Clinton won the popular vote in her 2016 campaign against Trump, but lost the Electoral College — and with it, the race.

The declaration wasn’t the only headline Hillary Clinton made with her tour over the weekend, with the defeated 2016 candidate telling a crowd in Seattle that Attorney General William Barr would rather “be the president’s defense lawyer than the chief law enforcement officer of our country.”

The former first lady also questioned how Trump could still hold conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin following the release of the information in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

HILLARY CLINTON SLAMS TRUMP FOR FRIENDLY CALL WITH PUTIN, BLASTS BARR AS ‘PRESIDENT’S DEFENSE LAWYER’

Mueller’s report “not only decisively proves, but goes chapter and verse about how the Russians — in the words of the report — conducted ‘a sweeping and systemic interference in our election,’ ” she said, according to the Seattle Times. “And then you wake up and your president is spending an hour on the phone with Vladimir Putin, who was the mastermind of the interference and attack on our election.”

The charge came after president and Putin on Friday discussed what Trump again dismissed as the “Russian Hoax” in their first known phone call since the release of Mueller’s report.

Trump said that, at no point, did he warn Putin not to meddle in the next election.

“We discussed it,” Trump said of the report. “He actually sort of smiled when he said something to the effect that, ‘It started off as a mountain and it ended up being a mouse,'” Trump said of Putin. “But he knew that because he knew there was no collusion whatsoever. So pretty much that’s what it was.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tickets for the Clintons’ speaking tour have gone for as little as $20 on the secondary market, The New York Post reported.

Official prices for the Seattle event ranged between $66.50 and $519, according to the Seattle Times.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw and Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report.