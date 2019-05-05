Hillary Clinton slams Trump for friendly call with Putin, blasts Barr as 'president’s defense lawyer'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton continued over the weekend to criticize Attorney General William Barr’s handling of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election – telling a crowd in Seattle that Barr “would rather be the president’s defense lawyer than the chief law enforcement officer of our country.”

Appearing alongside her husband, former President Bill Clinton, as part of a 13-city speaking tour, the former first lady questioned how President Trump could still hold conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin following the release of the information in Mueller’s report.

Mueller’s report “not only decisively proves, but goes chapter and verse about how the Russians — in the words of the report — conducted ‘a sweeping and systemic interference in our election,’ ” she said, according to the Seattle Times. “And then you wake up and your president is spending an hour on the phone with Vladimir Putin, who was the mastermind of the interference and attack on our election.”

TRUMP THOUGHT PRESIDENCY WAS OVER WHEN TOLD OF MUELLER’S APPOINTMENT: ‘THIS IS THE END… I’M F—ED’

The president and Putin on Friday discussed what Trump again dismissed as the “Russian Hoax” in their first known phone call since the release of Mueller’s report.

Trump said that, at no point, did he warn Putin not to meddle in the next election. And while he and Putin did discuss Mueller’s findings, they appeared to gloss over Mueller’s description of the extensive efforts Russia took to interfere in the 2016 election, including the 25 Russians indicted for that effort.

“We discussed it,” Trump said of the report. “He actually sort of smiled when he said something to the effect that, ‘It started off as a mountain and it ended up being a mouse,'” Trump said of Putin. “But he knew that because he knew there was no collusion whatsoever. So pretty much that’s what it was.”

The Clintons, however, did not take such a light-hearted view of the situation, with Hillary Clinton telling the Seattle crowd that the country is in the midst of a “constitutional crisis.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I really believe that we are in a crisis, a constitutional crisis,” Hillary Clinton said. “We are in a crisis of confidence and a crisis over the rule of law and the institutions that have weathered a lot of problems over so many years. And it is something that, regardless of where you stand in the political spectrum, should give real heartburn to everybody. Because this is a test for our country.”

The Clintons’ speaking tour has been marred with reports of low attendance, with tickets for the Seattle event going for as little as $20 on the secondary market. The best seats in the house at Seattle’s WaMu Theater on Friday could be had for $829, a steep 54 percent drop from the $1,785 that the former first couple fetched when the tour was announced in early November.