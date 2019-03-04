Hillary Clinton says she's not running for president in 2020

Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, said in an interview Monday that she has ruled out a bid for the 2020 presidential election.

The former first lady and secretary of state told News 12 Westchester that she will not be running for president next year.

“I’m not running, but I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe,” Clinton told the station, in the first local television interview since the midterm elections. Clinton also said she is “not going anywhere.”

“What’s at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me. And I’m also thinking hard about how do we start talking and listening to each other again?” she said. “We’ve just gotten so polarized. We’ve gotten into really opposing camps unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my adult life.”