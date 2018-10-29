Hillary Clinton says, 'I'd like to be president,' at NYC event

Hillary Clinton during an event Friday at the New York City’s 92nd Street Y told the audience: “I’d like to be president.”

The comments come amid speculation whether the former Democratic presidential nominee would run again in the 2020 election. Clinton said she did not want to run again, but would not definitively rule it out either.

She said her eight years in the Senate and term as secretary of state under former President Barack Obama qualified her for the job.

But she insisted she would not consider a run until after the November midterm.

IS HILLARY CLINTON SECRETLY PLANNING TO RUN IN 2020?

Supporters and opponents alike have noted an increase in Clinton’s public appearances in recent months, as an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump.

Five times in June Clinton sent emails touting her super PAC’s role in combating the president.

And earlier this month, longtime Clinton adviser Philippe Reines told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum there was a slight chance the former secretary of state would win.

“I’m not saying she’s going to run,” Reines said. “I think the odds are probably in the Powerball range.”

Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, will kick off a 13-city tour after the midterm in which they will discuss current affairs and politics, The Hill reported.