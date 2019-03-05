Hillary Clinton replies to Trump's tweet on her 2020 announcement with 'Mean Girls' GIF

President Trump on Tuesday said his former opponent Hillary Clinton would “be sorely missed” from the pool of contenders vying for the Oval Office in the 2020 election.

The president, using the nickname he gave Clinton during the campaign, reacted to news earlier this week that the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate would not be making another go for the White House.

HILLARY CLINTON SAYS SHE’S NOT RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT IN 2020

“'(Crooked) Hillary Clinton confirms she will not run in 2020, rules out a third bid for White House.’ Aw-shucks, does that mean I won’t get to run against her again?” Trump tweeted. “She will be sorely missed!”

Seemingly in response to Trump’s comment, Clinton tweeted a “Mean Girls” movie reference.

The former secretary of state announced in an interview Monday with News 12 Westchester that she would not be launching a third run for president. But Clinton reportedly vowed that she isn’t “going anywhere.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m not running, but I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe,” Clinton said.

Aside from her face-off against Trump in 2016, Clinton also went head-to-head with former President Obama in 2008 for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Fox News’ Amy Lieu contributed to this report.