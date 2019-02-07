Hillary Clinton on Nancy Pelosi: 'It often takes a woman to get the job done'

Hillary Clinton praised Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Thursday for the influx of women running for political office, saying the California Democrat proves “it often takes a woman to get the job done.”

In a video that aired Thursday at the 2019 MAKERS Conference in Southern California, the former secretary of state told the audience that “the tidal wave of women and young people running for office is helping to build an America that’s not only kinder, fairer, bigger hearted, but safer, stronger and more secure.”

HILLARY CLINTON SWIPES AT 'LIKABILITY' GAUGE FOR FEMALE CANDIDATES, AS WARREN CAMPAIGNS

At the annual conference of MAKERS, “a media brand that exists to accelerate the women’s movement,” Clinton, 71, praised Pelosi, and her title as speaker, saying: “Doesn’t that sound great?”

“I am energized and encouraged by the diverse group of women everywhere who are speaking out. Speaking out against inequality, and bigotry, and racism and homophobia and organizing to create change in their communities and our country — refusing to give in to cynicism or fear,” Clinton said in the pre-recorded video.

The 2016 presidential candidate said that “standing up for the rights and opportunities for women and girls is the unfinished business of the 21st century.”

“Finishing that business is going to take all of us: Innovators and entrepreneurs, athletes and activists, trailblazers and change-makers — and also women and men,” Clinton said.

She described the current climate as a “pivotal moment,” and told the crowd she believes “there’s nothing we can’t do.”