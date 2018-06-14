Hillary Clinton gives 3-word reaction to IG findings

Hillary Clinton took a jab at former FBI Director James Comey on Thursday after it was revealed in a watchdog report on the bureau’s handling of her email investigation that the fired bureau chief himself used an unsecured account to “conduct unclassified FBI business.”

“But my emails,” Clinton wrote on Twitter in response to the report released by the Justice Department, which disclosed that Comey told investigators he used his personal Gmail (Google Mail) accounts for some of his work at the FBI.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz wrote he found the former director’s use of personal email to be “inconsistent with Department policy,” citing what he called “the absence of exigent circumstances and the frequency with which the use of personal email occurred.”

Clinton was often scrutinized during the 2016 presidential campaign trail for using a private email server when she served as secretary of state during the Obama administration.

READ THE IG REPORT ON THE HILLARY CLINTON EMAIL CASE

After a lengthy investigation, Comey controversially announced in July 2016 that the agency would not recommend charges, but said that Clinton was “extremely careless” in the “handling of very sensitive, highly classified information.”

He then announced he would revisit the probe just days before the election after the discovery of new emails, a move that the Clinton camp has partially blamed for her loss to President Trump.

The probe was closed again just days before Trump’s election victory.

