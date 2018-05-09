Hillary Clinton crony slammed for mocking Donald Trump Jr.'s wife

Longtime Hillary Clinton aide Philippe Reines was ripped on Twitter Wednesday after launching a bizarre attack on Donald Trump Jr. over his estranged wife’s reported youthful romance with a member of the Latin Kings street gang.

Reines tagged the president’s eldest son in a tweet linking to a New York Post report about the relationship between the then-Vanessa Haydon and Valentin Rivera.

“Vanessa being with a Latin King must’ve driven you insanely jealous,” Reines wrote. “The machismo, the passion. Tough act to follow. Did you wonder if she fantasized about Valentin Rivera when intimate with you?”

“She did,” Reines concluded. “Every time.”

Trump Jr. did not respond to Reines’ taunt on social media, but many other prominent Twitter users did. One of them was former first daughter Chelsea Clinton, who called it “vile.”

“There are certainly worse people in America than Philippe Reines,” tweeted New York Post op-ed editor Seth Mandel. “Like, five or six, maybe.”

Left-wing writer Noah Berlatsky joined the criticism, calling Reines “horrible.”

Reines defended his jab at Trump Jr. in an email to The Daily Caller.

“The Right whining a Tweet about a Trump is mean is comical,” he wrote. “So as Sarah Slanders™️ says, the Tweet speaks for itself. For Trumpflakes who spew vitriol but can’t handle it: yes, I bet his wife – who was cheated on while pregnant, just like her father-in-law – fantasized about ex-boyfriends. Or anyone not named Don Jr.”

Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr. in March. The couple had been married since 2005 and have five children.