Hillary Clinton announces the death of youngest brother Anthony Rodham

June 8, 2019 KID News Politics

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took to social media Saturday to announce the death of her brother Anthony Rodham. He was 65.

Clinton wrote in a post on Twitter that her brother passed away sometime Friday night, although she did not comment on the cause of death.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, followed by her brother, Tony Rodham, stop at Casa Bella Italian Restaurant in Scranton, Pennsylvania on Friday evening April 22, 2016. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, followed by her brother, Tony Rodham, stop at Casa Bella Italian Restaurant in Scranton, Pennsylvania on Friday evening April 22, 2016. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

“It is hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today,” her tweet read.

Clinton described her brother a “kind” and “generous” person who is survived by his wife, Megan, and their three children, Zach, Simon and Fiona.

President Clinton waves to reporters as he and brother-in-law Tony Rodham, left, drive off for a round of golf at Maple Run Golf Course Saturday, Aug. 14, 1999, in Thurmont, Md. (AP Photo/Khue Bui)

President Clinton waves to reporters as he and brother-in-law Tony Rodham, left, drive off for a round of golf at Maple Run Golf Course Saturday, Aug. 14, 1999, in Thurmont, Md. (AP Photo/Khue Bui)

“We’ll miss him very much.”

Anthony was Clinton’s youngest brother.

