Hiker seriously hurt by bison, authorities say

Wikimedia Commons

Wikimedia Commons

ANTELOPE ISLAND, Utah (AP) – Authorities say a hiker has been seriously injured by a bison on Antelope Island.



The Standard-Examiner reports the 30-year-old Davis County man was struck Saturday afternoon at the state park where a 600-bison herd roams free.



Parks Lt. Eric Stucki says a medical helicopter flew the hiker to a hospital from Frary Peak Trail. He had few other details about the encounter.



He says bison rarely climb to the high elevation where the man was hurt because their water sources are lower.



Stucki says encounters between bison and humans are infrequent overall, and when they do happen it’s more common for people to be chased than struck.