Hiker dies after slipping, falling from Yosemite's Half Dome cables, park officials say

A hiker in California’s Yosemite National Park fell to his death after slipping on the Half Dome cables, officials said Tuesday.

The unidentified man was on the cables “with another person during thunder storm activity,” around 4:30 p.m., on Monday when he slipped and fell, the National Park Services said in a news release.

Park Rangers reportedly went to the scene after getting a report regarding the fallen hiker and were able to help the second person.

“The hiker did not survive the fall and Yosemite National Park Rangers recovered his body,” on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. No other information was provided about the deadly incident.

The man’s identity would not be released until his family was notified, officials said, and an investigation is underway.

The man’s death marked the first on the Half Dome cables since 2011, officials said.