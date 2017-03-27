Hiker dies after fall in southwest Idaho recreation area

Authorities say a 20-year-old man has died after falling more than 70 feet off a cliff in a southwest Idaho hiking area.

The Treasure Valley man, who has not yet been identified, died after he slipped and fell in Jump Creek Falls on Saturday.

Owyhee County authorities have confirmed that an investigation is underway.

The man’s death came before a 35-year-old man was seriously injured in a 50-foot fall at Shoshone Falls on Sunday. Twin Falls fire officials say the man fell from an overlook and was taken to a Boise hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

]]>