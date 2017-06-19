High water continues to affect Yellowstone

The Gros Ventre and the Moose-Wilson Roads have been affected by the recent precipitation, as well as continued snow melt due to warmer temperatures.

Park officials said crews repaired a culvert on the Moose-Wilson Road, and the road is open.

Officials said an alternating one-lane of traffic will continue on the Gros Ventre Road as conditions allow.

Water levels are anticipated to remain high and for flows to increase this week with warmer temperatures forecasted.

The Gros Ventre Campground is open and available for first-come, first-served overnight camping. During the road closure, access to the campground is via the Antelope Flats Road, which is approximately ½ mile north of Moose Junction.

