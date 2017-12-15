High-speed chase winds through Baltimore, 2 arrested

A gunman fleeing Baltimore police shot at officers and pedestrians during a chase that looped through the city for at least 20 minutes before he was captured.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith says a pedestrian was hit in the leg Friday and a motorist was shot in the upper body. The driver is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. An officer who initially pulled the suspect over was shot at during the chase, but was apparently not hit.

Police say they believe the suspect is connected to a triple shooting last night that killed one person.

A helicopter shot from WJZ-TV shows a sedan swerving between cars on residential blocks of West Baltimore with cruisers traveling behind. The suspect’s car sped through traffic lights, narrowly missing pedestrians and clipping at least one vehicle.