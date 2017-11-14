High Speed Chase Ends in Crash in Pocatello

A high-speed chase that started in Power County ended in Pocatello and included speeds of 100 miles per hour and gunshots Monday afternoon.

According to KPVI-TV, a 2002 Chevy Tahoe was reported stolen from a home in Burley. Police spotted the vehicle on Interstate 86 and began a pursuit when the Tahoe sped away. The chase hit speeds of 100 miles per hour. The pursuit ended when the Tahoe hit the back of a pick-up truck at the intersection of Pole Line and Yellowstone Avenue.

According to law enforcement, two firearms were discovered in the Tahoe and the weapon discharge will be investigated by the East Idaho Critical Incident Team.

Two juveniles who were in the Tahoe were detained at the scene, charges against them are pending.