High school placed on lockdown after staffer threatened to 'execute every white man,' police say

A high school in Connecticut was on lockdown Wednesday after a school employee who wanted to “execute every white man” threatened to go on a killing rampage, police said.

A suspect identified as Carl Lemon, 63, an in-school suspension coordinator at Harding High School in Bridgeport, was charged with second-degree threat and breach of peace, the Connecticut Post reported. He was released on $5,000 bond.

Officers responded to the school following an alert of a possible threatening situation. Dane Brown, the school’s principal, said the man made threatening comments to a teacher.

Police claim Lemon said he hates white people and couldn’t wait “for the panthers to give the OK and a revolution begins because he will execute every white man he gets his hands on.”

The school staff member also allegedly stomped on an American flag and told students in the classroom that “This is what I think about it.”

During the police investigation, Principal Brown said she found an anonymous note in her mailbox regarding Lemon’s troubling behavior.

“Mr. Lemon talks about shooting whites a lot! He watches radical stuff during class. I am scared he will do something … he is crazy,” the note reportedly read.

Lemon previously faced charges of creating a public disturbance, disorderly conduct, and harassment. The charges were later dropped.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.