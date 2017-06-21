High bacteria levels found in Boise’s popular ponds

Boise officials say they are closing several popular city ponds after finding high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water.

According to the city, Boise public works employees discovered the bacteria at Quinn’s Pond and all ponds at Esther Simplot Park during a routine weekly test. As of Wednesday, Central District Health has not received reports of illness from the contamination.

City staff is currently trying to detect the source of the E. coli bacteria contamination.

Quinn’s Pond and Esther Simplot Park regularly draws hundreds of visitors during the weekends.

