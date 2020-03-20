Here’s how South Korea is handling elections during the coronavirus outbreak

South Korea is requiring voters to don masks and wear disposable gloves at ballot boxes next month as the country is pushing ahead with parliamentary elections in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

An official from the National Election Commission told the Associated Press Friday that election workers also will conduct temperature checks and provide separate polling places on April 15 for voters with fevers or respiratory symptoms.

South Koreans will be required to stand at least 3 feet apart when waiting in lines and sanitize their hands and wear plastic gloves provided by election workers before entering booths.

And those diagnosed with coronavirus will be allowed to participate as well, as the commission will establish voting stations at hospitals and other treatment centers for patients who are medically isolated.

The announcements come as South Korea has 8,652 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 94 deaths as of Friday, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.

Some politicians though are calling for the country to postpone the election, which will be a crucial moment for President Moon Jae-in’s government amid concerns about the epidemic’s impact on public health, livelihoods and industries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.