Herd of horses in Russia fall through frozen lake, rescued by farmers

Several horses had to be rescued after falling through the ice on a frozen lake in Russia earlier this month.

Farmer Sagitzian Idilyatullin uploaded a video to Instagram on Feb. 16 showing the rescue effort in the Iglinsky region of Bashkiria, Russia.

On his Instagram, Idilyatullin said “unstable winter weather conditions” caused the incident.

The footage shows the seven horses struggling to stay afloat on the icy pond and trying to reach a group of nearby farmers.

Idilyatullin said the horses entered the ice out of habit, “thinking that it was a half-meter deep.”

The group of farmers was able to quickly respond, eventually getting the horses out of the water.

Two of the horses were able to climb out with little help, while the final two animals had to be brought out using a piece of construction equipment and a harness.

Idiyatullin shared another post on Instagram that showed him interacting with the horses that he described as “life in the woods.”