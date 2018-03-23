Herbert OKs medical marijuana for research, terminally ill

Utah Governor Gary Herbert

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Gov. Gary Herbert has signed 57 more bills, including a measure that allows medical marijuana to be grown in the state and sets up state-run dispensary for the drug to be handed out for research purposes or use by people who are terminally ill.



Herbert’s office announced Friday that he’d signed the medical marijuana law sponsored by Republican Rep. Brad Daw.



The measure follows another bill Herbert signed this week allowing those with six months or less to live to use some forms of marijuana.



Frustrated advocates say those living with chronic conditions also need access to the drug and instead are preparing to ask voters this November to pass a broad medical marijuana law.



Herbert also signed a bill Friday requiring suicide hotlines to be staffed around the clock.