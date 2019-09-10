Herald Journal newspaper moves to three-day print delivery

The Herald Journal

LOGAN, Utah (AP) – The Herald Journal newspaper in Logan is switching from delivering printed editions of the newspaper five days a week to a three-day mail system.



Cache Valley Publishing General Manager Ben Kenfield announced Monday The Herald Journal will only offer print newspapers on Tuesdays, Thursday and Saturdays beginning the week of Oct. 6.



Logan is located about 80 miles of Salt Lake City in Cache Valley.



Kenfield said the newspaper has experienced a decrease in demand for print subscriptions but an uptick in digital subscriptions. Visitors to the website have nearly doubled in the last year.