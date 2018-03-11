Helicopter crashes in New York City's East River; at least 2 dead, 3 critical

At least two people were killed Sunday night after a helicopter with six people — including the pilot — aboard crashed in New York City’s East River, officials said.

New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill said at a press conference that two people were declared dead at the scene of the crash, and three others were pulled from the water in critical condition and transported to a hospital.

The group, which officials said was flying as part of a Liberty Helicopter Tour, was on the private charter for a photo shoot when it crashed around 7 p.m.

The pilot was able to escape the helicopter, while the five others aboard were tightly harnessed. The police commissioner said rescue divers removed all five people from the chopper, which was “upside down and completely submerged.”

The Federal Aviation Administration tweeted that a Eurocopter AS350 “went down” near Roosevelt Island around 7 p.m., adding the chopper — a model often used by tourist companies — is reportedly upside down in the water.

One person has been rescued from the water via tugboat, and five others have been recovered by police and fire officials, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release.

One person was seen being pulled from the water onto a raft after the crash, one witness said. Video posted to social media by WCBS appears to show a man being walked from the scene into an ambulance.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, but the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates. Fox News’ Bryan Llenas contributed to this report.