Hecklers derail Biden New Hampshire campaign event: 'Quid pro Joe'

Former Vice President Joe Biden was interrupted by a series of hecklers calling him “creepy” and a “pervert” during a campaign event in Milford, N.H., on Sunday night.

Shortly after Biden started speaking, a man in the back of the room accused him of acting inappropriately, shouting, “don’t touch kids, you pervert.”

“This is not a Trump rally,” a flustered Biden fired back. “This is a democracy.”

A woman then started chanting “quid pro Joe,” before another attendee shouted at the 2020 hopeful, inquiring about Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine.

Both comments seemingly refered to President Trump’s impeachment and his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Many Democrats said Trump improperly urged Zelensky to open investigations into Ukraine’s alleged involvement in the 2016 election, as well as into Biden and his son Hunter’s dealings in the country, withholding military aid as leverage. The president has denied doing anything wrong.

“I’ve released 21 years of my tax returns, how many has yours? What’s he hiding?” Biden responded.

No campaign staff or law enforcement removed the hecklers from the event.

Earlier this month, Biden blasted a man at an Iowa town hall as a “da– liar” — and challenged him to a push-up contest — after he accused the 77-year-old former vice president of being “too old” and took a swipe at son Hunter’s role on the board of a controversial Ukrainian natural gas firm.

“You sent your son over there to get a job and work for a gas company where he had no experience. … In order to get access for the president… you’re selling access to the president just like he was,” the questioner said.

Biden fired back: “You’re a da– liar, man. That’s not true and no one has ever said that.”

BIDEN LASHES OUT AT TOWN HALL QUESTIONER

Biden, who would be 78 upon becoming president if he wins, repeatedly has defended his fitness on the campaign trail, noting that with age “comes wisdom.”

The 2020 hopeful was ramping up his campaign efforts ahead of early voting contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, as nobody has emerged as a clear front-runner to win the Democrats’ race for the presidential nomination.

Fox News’ Allie Raffa in Milford, N.H., contributed to this report.