Heavyweight champ Tyson Fury, his dad pulled weeds with volunteers: Video

Boxing’s world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and his dad were making the rounds in their United Kingdom hometown when they came across volunteers pulling weeds along a public sidewalk — and pitched in.

Fury, who won the WBC belt off Deontay Wilder with a seventh-round TKO in February, put on an orange safety vest and began cracking jokes. He recorded his dad ripping up weeds alongside a couple of local councilwomen in the coastal town of Morecambe.

“Go on dad, put your back into it,” he says in the video. “Come on, I’m going to pay you here, 35 pence an hour.”

Fury later posted the clip to his Twitter account.

“Alley Champions, we are,” the champ says – referring to the community group that set up the cleanup: Alley Champions.

He asks one of the members what the group is doing.

“We just like to keep Morecambe beautiful,” she says.

“Well, there you go, we’re on the same page then,” Fury responds.

Margaret Pattison, a member of the county council, was among the volunteers, according to a report in the UK-based The Visitor.

She said Fury and his dad initially thought the volunteers were being punished with community service.

“We had quite a good laugh, and I got a picture with them,” she told the outlet. “They stayed for about 10 minutes then went.”

Fury is due for a rematch with Wilder, possibly this winter, and has signed a deal to fight fellow British heavyweight Anthony Joshua at least twice next year. Joshua holds the WBA, IBF and WBO titles.

Fury already forecasted his expected bout with Joshua to be “the biggest fight in British boxing history.”

But the actual scheduling remains unclear due to the coronavirus, which will prevent sellout crowds and could cost the stakeholders significant revenue.

The fight between Fury and Wilder in February, a rematch following a controversial split draw in their first bout, sold a record-setting $17 million in tickets in Las Vegas before the pandemic hit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.