Heavy snow, winds hamper traffic in Croatia in early spring

Heavy snow and strong winds are hampering traffic in Croatia, closing down roads and stopping ferries at the Adriatic coast.

Authorities said Friday that only small vehicles are allowed on main roads leading toward the coast while trucks or buses cannot pass. Citizens have been urged avoid traveling.

The spate of fresh snow came as Croatia was struggling to contain overflowing rivers that were swollen from melting snow.

Snow has also fallen in neighboring Serbia, surprising the region in early spring, while the thaw has brought flooding to Bosnia.