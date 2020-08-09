Heavy rains in St. Louis spark flash flood warning for the area

A flash flood warning was issued for St. Louis and nearby areas on Sunday morning due to heavy rains.

“Flash Flood Warning including Saint Louis MO, Oakville MO, University City MO until 8:45 AM CDT,” tweeted the National Weather Service St. Louis early Sunday.

On its website, the National Weather Service noted that “heavy rain and thunderstorms may produce flooding across the Mid Mississippi Valley and in the St. Louis metro region.”

Strong to severe thunderstorms are also expected in the Upper Mississippi Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

“Strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain are expected across the Upper Mississippi Valley on Sunday, which includes the Twin Cities metro area,” the National Weather Service explains, on its website.

The National Weather Service Twin Cities tweeted that “an isolated tornado or two is also possible.”

Last week the deadly Tropical Storm Isaias brought flooding, power outages, and tornadoes to the East Coast.

