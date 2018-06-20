Heavy rains bring flooding to areas hit hard by Harvey

Heavy rains in South Texas have caused flooding in areas that were hit hard by Hurricane Harvey less than a year ago.

National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Castillo said Wednesday that up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) of rain have fallen in some areas along the coast since Tuesday. Port Aransas, which was devastated when Harvey hit last August, is among the cities inundated.

Earlier this week, heavy rains further north near Beaumont, also caused flooding. Chris Jenkins’ home in Orange County was flooded with about 6 inches (15 centimeters) of water. He and his family had just moved back into the home in March after it flooded during Harvey.

He told KHOU that he returned to find “everything floating on the floor. Nothing can prepare you for it.”