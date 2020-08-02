Heavy rain hammers South Korea, leaving 6 dead, 7 missing

Torrential rain pounded most of South Korea over the weekend, leaving six people dead and seven others missing, officials said Sunday.

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said the heavy rainfall triggered landslides in dozens of places, flooded residential areas and roads, and damaged some riverside structures.

Much of the damage occurred in the Seoul metropolitan area and the central region.

The ministry said the six dead people were either buried by mud or destroyed building parts following landslides or swept away by swollen waters.

Ministry officials said one died on Saturday and the other five on Sunday, all in the Seoul metropolitan area or the central region.

The torrential rain also left six people injured and 360 others homeless, the ministry said.

The Seoul area and the central region are expected to continue to receive heavy rain until Monday morning.