Heavy rain causes flooding, sweeps away vehicles in Turkey

A torrential flood has swept through a district in the Turkish capital of Ankara, sending vehicles downstream and shocking residents.

A Turkish official said the rain was expected to last three hours Saturday afternoon but instead came down in nine minutes, causing flooding in Ankara’s Mamak district.

Julide Sarieroglu, Turkey’s minister of labor and social security, said four people were injured in the floods, which damaged more than 160 cars and 25 businesses. She said the government was working to assess and alleviate the damage.

Footage showed cars and trucks being swept away in the floods. One man escaped being submerged by climbing on top of a car caught in the flood.