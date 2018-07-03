Heat hangs on, severe storms possible and fire danger remains high over the West

Temperatures across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic will be a few degrees cooler today, but remain above average. Hot temperatures also will build back across the Ohio and Mississippi River Valleys to the Central Plains.

Heat Advisories and Warnings remain posted.

A few strong storms will develop across the Northern Plains this afternoon-evening.

Damaging winds, some hail, and isolated flash flooding is possible.

Wildfire conditions remain at critical levels across the Intermountain West through midweek as low humidity and hot temperatures continue rising.



In the East Pacific, Hurricane Fabio is no threat to land as it strengthens to a near-major hurricane by Wednesday.

The Atlantic basin remains quiet.

Here’s a look at your 4th of July Forecast:

Have a wonderful holiday.

JD