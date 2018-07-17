Heat and humidity dominate much of the country, severe storms will rumble across the Northeast

July 17, 2018 KID News National News

The heat and humidity dominate the weather headlines today with temperatures across Northern California and the Northwest averaging 10-15 degrees above normal again today. 

heat advisories

Heat Warnings and Advisories in effect.  The fire danger will be elevated as well.
 

Nortwest

The Southern Plains and Lower Mississippi River Valley will also remain hot and humid, with heat advisories posted.

 
Isolated strong storms will move through the Northeast later today, with damaging winds and localized flash flooding.

severe

The afternoon storm and flash flooding threat continues this week across the Southwest and Rockies as we get into the “monsoon season” over the region.
  

today

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s FOX &Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. Click here for more information on Janice Dean.