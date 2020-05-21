Heartbreaking Mexico photo shows dog standing over owner murdered on street

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A loyal dog stood guard over its owner after the man was gunned down on a street in Mexico Monday morning, according to media reports.

Residents in Guadalajara called police after hearing a series in gunshots and noticing a man lying in the street, the Mirror reported.

The man was reportedly 25 years old and suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including one to the face. Emergency responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

The dog, reported to be a pit bull, was found sitting next to the victim’s body and stood there as police investigated the crime scene, the outlet reported.

It was unclear what led to the shooting of if the man knew his attackers. The dog’s whereabouts after being found near its owner were unknown.

Mexico has seen a sharp rise in homicides as drug gangs battle one another for smuggling routes in brazen attacks. Last year, Mexico recorded 35,588 murders, a 2.7 percent increase from the previous year.