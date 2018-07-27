Health advisories issued for 2 southern Idaho reservoirs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) – Public health advisories have been issued for two south-central Idaho reservoirs due to harmful algae blooms.
 
The Times-News reports that the South Central Public Health District and Idaho Department of Environmental Quality on Friday issued the advisories for Mormon Reservoir and Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir.
 
Officials say a toxin produced by the algae is at unhealthy levels, and that children and pets are particularly susceptible.
 
Officials say they will monitor water quality until the algae bloom dissipates.