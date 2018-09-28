Headless torso discovered in home fish tank confirmed as missing California bartender

The headless, handless torso found last month inside a California home’s fish tank was confirmed this week to be that of a missing San Francisco bartender.

The city’s medical examiner’s office confirmed Wednesday the torso found Aug. 17 was that of 65-year-old Brian Egg. Forensic pathologists are still trying to determine a cause and manner of death, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

At a news conference last month, police said they believed they had found the remains of Egg, but because the body was so badly decomposed, it could not immediately be identified.

Two suspects, identified as Lance Silva, 39, and Robert MacCaffrey, 52, were arrested shortly after Egg’s remains were found inside his home. They were no immediately charged, pending the medical’s examiner’s report, the newspaper reported.

The bizarre case began when neighbors repeatedly called police saying they had not seen or heard Egg since June. They also reported they had seen suspicious people coming and going from the residence.

On August 14, a hazardous materials cleanup crew showed up at the house, prompting neighbors to call police. Days later, officers returned with a search warrant and cadaver dogs, and made the gruesome discovery.

No homicide charges have been filed in the case.

