Headless body found in Snake River in E. Washington state

ASOTIN, Wash. (AP) — An eastern Washington state sheriff says a decomposed body with no head found in the Snake River will be sent to Seattle.

Asotin County Sheriff John Hilderbrand tells the Lewiston Tribune that the body found last week is possibly a male. The person’s identity and cause of death are unknown.

The body was found Tuesday near Chief Timothy Park west of Clarkston.

Authorities found a pair of men’s size-9 tennis shoes on the feet, and the denim jeans on the body were size 36 with a 30-inch inseam.

The sheriff’s office says it has contacted other law enforcement agencies in the region to see if there are any missing person cases.