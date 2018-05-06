Hawaii's volcanic eruption has destroyed at least 21 homes, officials say

Lava erupting from Hawaii’s powerful Kilauea volcano has now destroyed at least 21 homes, more than double the previous figure, officials announced Sunday, citing grim findings from an aerial survey by the fire department.

Scientists reported lava spewing more than 200 feet into the air. More than 1,700 people have evacuated, and some Hawaiians said they may have to stay away from their homes for a long time.

Big Island civil defense officials also said Sunday that two new fissures, or vents where lava has broken through the ground, have emerged in the Leilani Estates subdivision.

“There’s more magma in the system to be erupted. As long as that supply is there, the eruption will continue,” U.S. Geological Survey volcanologist Wendy Stovall said.

As many as 10 fissures have opened up since the eruption started late Thursday afternoon, scientists said, adding that one of those vents has gone dormant.

Some people who evacuated will be allowed to return to pick up pets, medicine and vital documents, officials said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.