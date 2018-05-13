Hawaii volcano spurs new evacuations on Big Island after lava fissure reported

Officials ordered more evacuations on Sunday for residents on Hawaii’s Big Island after a new lava fissure threatened to send bright orange lava spewing onto major highways and roads.

An 18th fissure caused by the Kilaueau volcano, that first erupted more than a week ago, was reported early Sunday morning, releasing steam and lava spatter west of Highway 132 along Hale Kamahina Loop Road, Hawaii County Civil Defense said. Residents living along that road have been ordered to evacuate.

Two community centers have been opened to shelter people and pets.

Hawaii officials have been on edge throughout the weekend as they monitored reports of two new breakouts around Leilani Estates that could prompt thousands more to evacuate in an instant. The region saw a two-day reprieve from volcanic activity, giving some residents hope until the three new weekend fissures.

The 16th fissure reported on Saturday broke out about a miles east of the Puna Geothermal Venture plant. The 17th one opened about 109 yards below.

HAWAII VOLCANO EVACUATION ALERT MAY ARRIVE ON SHORT NOTICE, OFFICIALS WARN

A portion of Highway 132, between the “Y” interchange turning into Pohoiki Road and Four Corners, was shut down on Sunday, Hawaii News Now reported. Cracks along the highway have worsened in the last few days, with authorities fearing a 19th fissure can form. Residents have said they fear getting cut off when, not if, the major roadway gets shut down.

“I think everybody recognizes that the lava outbreak is purely unpredictable,” resident David Ellis told Hawaii News Now. “I think our greatest danger is being cut off when Highway 132 is closed, and that should be soon, from everything that I hear.”

“We assume the worst, and hope for the best,” Ellis added.

Tina Neal, USGS scientist-in-charge at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, said the volcano is still “highly active.” The volcano could spew out “hotter, fresher” magma, destroying everything in its path. At least 36 structures, including 27 homes, have been destroyed since the eruptions began. The lave has covered more than 17 acres of land.

“The situation remains unstable. Additional outbreaks of lava are likely.”

HAWAII VOLCANO STOKES FEARS OF WEST COAST ERUPTIONS

The new developments over the weekend also prompted the U.S. Geological Survey to warn of possible more disaster to come. Experts are eyeing volcanic peaks on America’s West Coast, part of the geologically active Pacific “Ring of Fire.”

The West Coast is home to an 800-mile chain of 13 volcanoes, from Washington state’s Mount Baker to California’s Lassen Peak. They include Mount St. Helens, whose spectacular 1980 eruption in the Pacific Northwest killed dozens of people and sent volcanic ash across the country, and massive Mount Rainier, which towers above the Seattle metro area.

“There’s lots of anxiety out there,” said Liz Westby, geologist at the U.S. Geological Survey Cascades Volcano Observatory in Vancouver, Wash. “They see destruction, and people get nervous.”

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is threatening to blow its top in the coming days or weeks. Scientists say there’s not definitive answer on when the volcanic activity will end.

Geologists warn that Kilauea’s summit could have an explosive steam eruption that would hurl rocks and ash miles into the sky.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.