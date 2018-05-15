Hawaii volcano emitting dangerous levels of sulfur dioxide, residents complain of ashfall

The vents that have formed on Hawaii’s Big Island from one of the world’s most active volcanoes are releasing dangerous levels of gases that pose a danger to anyone nearby, officials warned Monday.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense said the volcanic fissures in the southeast area of Lanipuna Gardens neighborhood are issuing high levels of sulfur dioxide gas, which are causing the air quality to be to be placed under “red” conditions.

“Condition RED means immediate danger to health so take action to limit further exposure. Severe conditions may exist such as choking and inability to breathe,” the agency said. “This is a serious situation that affects the entire exposed population.”

High levels of sulfur dioxide gas are “especially dangerous” for the elderly, children and people with respiratory problems, according to the Hawaii Department of Health.

Sulfur dioxide can be carried with wind, or cover an area with no wind, according to the agency. The county said the warnings over the gas also apply to the surrounding farm areas, and those in the area should leave in addition to seeking medical attention if severely affected.

“Condition RED means immediate danger to health, so take action to limit further exposure,” Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim said on Twitter.

Besides the gas emissions coming from volcanic vents in the area, residents on the Big Island are also experiencing allergy-like symptoms from ashfall generated by Kilauea, which began erupting on May 3.

The National Weather Service’s Honolulu Office warned residents on Monday that a rockslide at Kilauea’s summit crater created a plume of smoke and ash, which affected the Kau neighborhood.

Several residents in the area told Hawaii News Now they were suffering from headaches, sore threats, and watery eyes due to the ash.

“I do have neighbors and friends and family and it has created more problems for them,” Pahala resident Jessie Marques told Hawaii News Now. “Now they tend to stay indoors, it has created a breathing problem for them.”

Marques, who has asthma, told the news outlet the particles in the air has made it harder for her to breathe.

“There was a really thick layer of dust on our cars, and on our decks, and such so you can see and feel it,” she said. “It’s like a black, grimy soot.”

Officials have ordered evacuations for about 2,000 people since Kilauea volcano began shooting lava into a residential neighborhood. The eruptions have opened nearly 20 vents in the ground, while lava has destroyed more than 40 structures, including two dozen homes.

Geologists warn that Kilauea’s summit could have an explosive steam eruption that would hurl huge rocks and ash miles into the sky.

Emergency officials are continuing to advise people in the affected area to leave, and remain concerned about those who continue to stay behind.