Hawaii residents brace themselves as hurricane strengthens

Hawaii residents are stocking up on bottled water, ramen and toilet paper as a strengthening hurricane makes its way west to the state.

On Tuesday night, the National Weather Service announced that Hurricane Lane had become a Category 5 hurricane, which means that it is likely to cause catastrophic damage with winds 157 mph or above. The hurricane is about 500 miles (804 kilometers) southeast of Honolulu.

Earlier Tuesday, the weather service issued a hurricane warning for Hawaii island and a hurricane watch for Oahu, Maui and other smaller islands, meaning tropical storm-force winds, excessive rain and large swells could arrive starting Wednesday.

Lane is expected to turn northwest toward Hawaii and possibly make landfall.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says people should plan for the worst and hope for the best.