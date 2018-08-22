Hawaii braces for Hurricane Lane, as officials say there are not 'enough shelters for everyone'

As Hurricane Lane barrels towards Hawaii as a Category 5 storm packing sustained winds of 160 mph, officials in the Aloha state are warning residents they don’t have enough shelter space to meet the “estimated demands” of the population.

The National Weather Service’s Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. ET advisory that Lane, which is likely to cause catastrophic damage with winds 157 mph or above, is located about 480 miles southeast of Honolulu and moving west-northwest at 9 mph.

“Slow weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Lane is forecast to remain a dangerous hurricane as it draws closer to the Hawaiian Islands,” the CPHC said.

On Tuesday, emergency management officials across the state urged residents to prepare to evacuate if needed or shelter in place if its safe. Hawaii State Emergency Management Administrator Tom Travis said during a news conference that the priorities for state officials are to manage shelters because “we do not have enough shelters for everyone.”

“The sheltering policy should be – if you’re not in a flood zone, most citizens should remain in their homes,” Travis said. “If in a flood zone, actively seek shelter elsewhere with someone not in a flood zone or public shelter.”

Earlier this year, a state report on hazards facing Hawaii warned there are only 277,376 available shelter spaces for the islands’ estimated 1.4 million people.

“Hurricane evacuation shelters are a last resort option for residents and visitors who do not have a safer place to stay,” the report noted. “There are insufficient hurricane evacuation shelters to meet the estimated demand of the population and these shelters have no supplies.”

State officials said residents instead should harden their homes, and stock up on two weeks-worth of food and water to weather the storm and its after-effects.

“It’s obvious there aren’t enough shelters,” Brig. Gen. Moses Kaoiwi, director of joint staff of the Hawaii National Guard told Hawaii News Now after the report was issued. “If you have a home you can shelter in, it’s probably better to stay at home.”

Public schools on the Big Island and in Maui County are closed Wednesday until further notice, and Hawaii Gov. David Ige is allowing non-essential state employees on the Big Island and Maui to go on administrative leave from Wednesday to Friday as Hurricane Lane approaches. Employees on Hawaii and Maui islands who work in disaster response as well as in hospitals and prisons are required to report to their jobs, the governor said.

Ige said the state will start to see impacts beginning late Wednesday into Thursday, and that Federal Emergency Management Agency has been “very proactive” with placing food, water and emergency equipment throughout the state.

“We do anticipate that we would activate the National Guard depending on what the impact would be,” he told reporters.

The center of Lane is forecast to pass just west of the Big Island on Thursday, likely weakening to a category 2 or 3 storm by then, according to Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean. Hurricane-force winds extend 40 miles from Lane’s eye, while tropical storm-force winds extend 140 miles from the center of the storm.

“Not only are hurricane-force winds possible on the Big Island, but torrential rain, flooding, and mudslides are likely given the steep terrain,” Dean said.

The forecast track is still uncertain, and if the storm slows down “catastrophic flooding” will be a danger, as the towering mountains on the islands of Maui and the Big Island could lead to deadly flash flooding and landslides. Besides heavy rain, tropical-storm force winds of up to 73 mph are possible for all of the islands, in addition to coast flooding and possible storm-surge flooding if the center of Lane moves close to land.

Lane is the strongest storm to come this close to Hawaii in recorded history, and only six category 5 storms have been located in this part of the Pacific Ocean.

The Aloha State, while located in a vast ocean, has not had many brushes with large tropical systems. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s database, there is no record of a hurricane track within 65 nautical miles of either Maui or Honolulu since statehood.

