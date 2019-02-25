Harry Reid wishes 'every day' to have George W. Bush back, says he'd be 'Babe Ruth' compared to Trump

Former Democratic leader Harry Reid has unleashed a blistering attack on Donald Trump.

Reid, who has repeatedly slammed the president, renewed hostilities and even managed to spin his dislike of Trump into some unexpected praise for a former political adversary.

“In hindsight, I wish every day for a George Bush again,” Reid told CNN’s Dana Bash.

“There’s no question in my mind that George Bush would be Babe Ruth in this league that he’s in with Donald Trump in the league. Donald Trump wouldn’t make the team,” Reid said.

Reid famously sparred with President Bush during his administration calling him a “loser” and a “liar”, making his admission even more cutting toward the current President.

Reid, who is fighting pancreatic cancer and left office in 2017, was asked by Bash if ‘there was anything he thought the President was doing right?’

“I just have trouble accepting him as a person,” Reid replied. “So frankly, I don’t see anything he is doing right.”

Not one to take an insult lying down, President Trump quickly shot back on Twitter.

“Former Senator Harry Reid (he got thrown out) is working hard to put a good spin on his failed career. He led through lies and deception, only to be replaced by another beauty, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer. Some things just never change!” Trump tweeted.

Reid also gave some advice to Democratic presidential candidates who are seeking to take on President Trump in 2020.

“The candidates running need not talk about how bad President Trump is, they just need to talk about what’s good for the country,” Reid said.

“Everyone knows, even those people supporting knows what problems he has.”