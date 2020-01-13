Hanukkah stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to hate crimes, says he's on Prozac

The man accused of stabbing five people in a brutal machete attack at the home of a Hasidic rabbi during Hanukkah celebrations pleaded not guilty on Monday to 10 federal hate crime charges.

Grafton Thomas, 37, appeared in court wearing an orange prison top and pants along with slip-on blue sneakers. He told the judge he was on medication at the time of the attack, including Prozac.

HANUKKAH STABBING SUSPECT CHARGED WITH HATE CRIMES AS FBI FIND JOURNALS IN HOME THAT APPEAR TO ‘EXPRESS ANTI-SEMITIC SENTIMENTS’

Thomas was indicted last week on additional hate crime charges for the Dec. 28 stabbings, bringing the total number of federal charges against him to 10. He also faces state charges and has been held without bond on the federal charges.

Prosecutors allege Thomas targeted his victims because of their faith. In a criminal complaint filed in December, prosecutors said they seized journals from his home that referenced Adolf Hitler, Nazi culture and the Black Hebrew Israelites movement, which has been identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group.

The federal indictment charged Thomas with five counts each of attempting to kill victims based on their religion and obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs by attempting to kill with a dangerous weapon.

“We now allege that he did this with the intention of targeting his victims because of their religion,” Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said last week in a news release. “Thomas faces life in prison for his alleged violent acts of prejudice and intolerance.”

Thomas’ family pastor, the Rev. Wendy Paige, said Thomas has been suffering from mental illness and that his family believes that condition was the cause of the alleged stabbings — and not hatred toward Jewish people.

