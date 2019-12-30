Hanukkah stabbing suspect may be linked to another knife attack at nearby synagogue, reports say

The New York man accused of stabbing five people at a rabbi’s home during a Hanukkah celebration this past weekend is being investigated over whether he played a role in a separate knife attack that happened near a synagogue in an adjacent town last month, reports say.

Grafton Thomas, 37, of Greenwood Lake, is facing five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary following the incident that unfolded Saturday night in Monsey, N.Y., which officials have described as an anti-Semitic act of “domestic terrorism.” His bail has been set at $5 million.

Investigators, including those from the FBI, are now looking into whether Thomas is linked to the stabbing of a 30-year-old man in Spring Valley on Nov. 20, a law enforcement source told the New York Post.

SUSPECT IN HANUKKAH ATTACK HAS HISTORY OF MENTAL ILLNESS, FAMILY SAYS

In that attack, the victim was heading to morning prayers at a religious center when he was “jumped and beaten and stabbed multiple times,” Israel Altman, a member of the non-profit Chaverim emergency services organization, told The Journal News.

“No words were exchanged and they pummeled him to the ground for several minutes,” added Rabbi Yisroel Kahan.

The location of that incident is about a 10-minute drive from the Monsey home where the stabbings occurred over the weekend.

GRAFTON THOMAS PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGES

Law enforcement sources that spoke to the New York Post say Thomas’ vehicle was spotted near the scene of the Nov. 20 stabbing and he had been questioned by Ramapo police as a person of interest — but later was released without charges.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day, when asked Monday if the stabbings were connected, said “not that I am aware of.”

“Of course law enforcement is going to look for similarities,” he said. “You’d be negligent if you didn’t look.”

Thomas’ family, through a statement issued by his attorney, said he has “a long history of mental illness and hospitalizations” but has “no history of like violent acts and no convictions for any crime.

“He has no known history of anti-Semitism and was raised in a home which embraced and respected all religions and races,” the statement added. “He is not a member of any hate groups.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The family also expressed their “deepest concern and prayers for those injured physically and otherwise deeply affected by the events of Saturday night and our family’s earnest yearning for their wellbeing.”

Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg, whose home was the scene of the attack and whose son was stabbed, said in a powerful statement Sunday that Jewish people will “forge forward in faith” in the face of the recent spate of anti-Semitic attacks in the area.

Fox News’ Maria Paronich contributed to this report.